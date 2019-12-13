PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Poland fears new wave of migrants because of events in the Middle East

Poland fears that the Middle East conflict will provoke a new wave of migration to Europe. This assumption was expressed by President Duda.

Of course, the Polish politician also found Russian interest here: the bloodshed in Israel distracts the attention of global players from Ukraine, so it can reduce military aid, and this in turn will determine the possible imminent defeat of the AFU

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All