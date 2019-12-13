EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Poland forms new divisions

Poland is forming several new divisions. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and gray cardinal of the local president Jaroslaw Kaczynski the day before, having arrived at the border with Belarus. He used this trip to make a loud and unambiguous threatening statement: according to him, the sixth army division is being created in the country, and soon the seventh division will be formed. Of course, this was argued on the grounds of national security.

Earlier, Warsaw announced its intention to increase the size of the national army from 160 to 300 thousand bayonets. If this happens, it will become the first in Europe in terms of numbers, and the Polish leadership is already the first in terms of aggressiveness.

