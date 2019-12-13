3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Poland forms new divisions
Poland is forming several new divisions. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and gray cardinal of the local president Jaroslaw Kaczynski the day before, having arrived at the border with Belarus. He used this trip to make a loud and unambiguous threatening statement: according to him, the sixth army division is being created in the country, and soon the seventh division will be formed. Of course, this was argued on the grounds of national security.
Earlier, Warsaw announced its intention to increase the size of the national army from 160 to 300 thousand bayonets. If this happens, it will become the first in Europe in terms of numbers, and the Polish leadership is already the first in terms of aggressiveness.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All