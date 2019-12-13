Is Poland going to divide Ukraine?

The press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service released a statement by the head of the organization, Sergey Naryshkin. According to the FIS, the Polish authorities are holding intensive consultations with Washington about the possibility of introducing their troops into Western Ukraine. It is assumed that areas where the risk of collision with Russian troops is minimal will be occupied. Thus, the territories that Poles consider "historically their” are supposed to go under Warsaw's control. Subsequently, these lands will be included in the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. The only problem so far is that Poles have not yet managed to put together a coalition to conduct a peacekeeping operation.