Poland may completely close border with Belarus

A new initiative of the Polish regime was meant to increase tension in the region. Warsaw is considering the possibility to completely close the border with Belarus. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland. The logic is the same as before: the fight against illegal migration and protection of the eastern border. At the moment, there are only one passenger and two cargo border crossings between the countries, which, of course, refugees can't use. The proposed measures are more likely to hit ordinary citizens and businessmen. At the same time, the high-profile statement may play on the image of Sikorski, who does not rule out his candidacy for the presidency of Poland in the next elections to be held in the spring of 2025.