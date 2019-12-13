Poland deploys unit of paratroopers from Krakow on border with Belarus

Europe continues to show military activity as best it can. Poland has deployed a unit of paratroopers from Krakow on the border with Belarus. And NATO is sending more than 40,000 soldiers to Latvia "in case of necessity" in short terms. This was announced by NATO Secretary General after the meeting with Latvian President. He also noted that military-political block is successively realizing the most large-scale expansion of common system of defense since the times of cold war. There are battle groups in the Baltic States and Poland. The military presence "both at sea and in the air" is strengthened.