Poland starts fortification works on border with Belarus
Poland has started fortification works on the border with Belarus. This was announced to journalists by the Prime Minister of the Polish regime.
Donald Tusk specified that the work is intensive and did not forget to call on the EU to finance this activity. The politician emphasized that it was allegedly about the security of the external border of the European Union. However, he did not elaborate on what exactly Warsaw plans to do within the framework of these works.
