The Polish authorities intend to demolish four monuments in memory of Red Army soldiers in the coming days. The monuments in Głubczyca, Bobolica, Staszów and Byczyna are to be destroyed. They were built in 1945 immediately after the end of the war, as a sincere sign of gratitude to the Soviet soldier by the Polish people. But now the gratitude looks different: the future act of vandalism is a spit of the Polish authorities not only at our ancestors, but also at their own.