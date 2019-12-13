3.42 RUB
Poland intends to toughen rules for Ukrainian refugees
Another example of Polish-Ukrainian "friendship". Following agricultural imports, Warsaw has decided to take on Ukrainian refugees as well.
Polish Gazeta Prawna reports that the authorities are considering tightening the rules of their support in order to stop extortion of money and benefits. Moreover, if a Ukrainian travels to his homeland, he may lose the right to legal residence in Poland. These are suggestions from the country's Interior Ministry.
It is noted that frequent movements of Ukrainian citizens, including for tourist purposes, confirm that they are not in a difficult life situation. In addition, it is known that some Ukrainians received benefits from several voivodships at once, and others decided not to pay for accommodation and meals in special centers.
