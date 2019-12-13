Poland limits movement of Russian diplomats in country

Polish authorities will impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats in the country. This was announced to journalists by the Minister of foreign Affairs of the Republic Radoslaw Sikorsky after the meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs in Brussels, reports TASS.

"We are imposing restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats around the country," the Polish foreign minister said. He emphasized that Russian embassy diplomats will be able to move only inside the capital region (Mazowieckie Voivodeship). According to Sikorsky, the measures will not affect Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreev.