Poland limits movement of Russian diplomats in country
Polish authorities will impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats in the country. This was announced to journalists by the Minister of foreign Affairs of the Republic Radoslaw Sikorsky after the meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs in Brussels, reports TASS.
"We are imposing restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats around the country," the Polish foreign minister said. He emphasized that Russian embassy diplomats will be able to move only inside the capital region (Mazowieckie Voivodeship). According to Sikorsky, the measures will not affect Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreev.
Employees of Russian consular offices in Poland will be restricted in their movements by the regions in which they work. According to the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, the restrictions were a response to Russia's alleged hybrid actions in Poland. Similar measures are introduced in each EU country at the national level, Sikorsky noted.
