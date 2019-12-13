3.43 RUB
Poland transfers another package of military aid to Ukraine
Military aid to Ukraine does not stop. Poland handed over 45th package of military aid. Its composition is not disclosed, it is only known that it includes a significant amount of ammunition. In addition, Poland handed over 10 MiG-29 airplanes to Ukraine.
The European Union and the Biden administration seem to have mobilized all efforts to ensure that the war in Eastern Europe did not experience resource starvation regardless of the outcome of the American elections. Thus, by the end of October, the G7 is expected to agree on a $50 billion loan to Ukraine - this money will be spent mainly on military needs.
With such a financial cushion guaranteeing the continuation of the conflict, no Trump will be able to stop the bloodshed.
