Will Poland stop issuing visas to Russians?

Poland is developing a common concept for the European Union to stop issuing visas to Russians, said Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk. According to him, Warsaw supports the expansion of the EU sanctions, in particular, in the matter of suspension of the agreement on visa facilitation for Russian citizens, but not all members of the association agree with it. Such an approach, Wawrzyk continued, is criticized by influential EU member states, including Germany, France and the Netherlands. According to Wawrzik, a pan-European decision on the issue can be expected in the coming weeks.