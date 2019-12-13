Poland attempts to arrange information provocation

In an effort to give itself some weight and discredit its neighbor, Poland does not shy away from false information throws. Today, local radio station RMF reported on the alleged summoning of a representative of the Belarusian Embassy in Warsaw to the Polish Foreign Ministry.

According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, it does not correspond to reality. "Neither yesterday, nor today, has the Belarusian diplomat been invited for a conversation. We consider this spam as another information provocation aimed at creating tension in bilateral relations," stressed the Foreign Ministry of Belarus. - As for the three Belarusian citizens, detained in Poland, the Polish side has not yet provided any facts that would prove their alleged spying activities."