Poland suspends traffic at "Bobrowniki" checkpoint
Polish Interior Ministry announced the indefinite closure of the border crossing "Bobrowniki" on the border with Belarus. This is the border crossing point "Berestovitsa" on our side.
Such a decision, according to the head of the Polish agency, Mariusz Kaminski, was taken allegedly in the interests of national security:
"Because of important interests of state security, I have decided to suspend traffic at the Polish-Belarusian border crossing in Bobrowniki from 12:00 on February 10 this year until further notice."
The Polish Border Guard Committee informed the Belarusian side that the Polish checkpoint "Bobrowniki" officially suspends the registration of vehicles and persons crossing the state border indefinitely starting from February 10 at 12:00.
Another checkpoint "Kuznitsa Bialostocki" (on the Belarusian side - "Bruzgi") was unilaterally closed in autumn 2021. When "Bobrowniki" ceases to operate, only "Brest" and "Kozlovitchy" will remain valid checkpoints for entering Poland.
