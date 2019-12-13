3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Poland provokes conflict: Warsaw authorities and police storm school of Russian embassy
Representatives of the Polish authorities stormed the school of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw. The institution was blocked and a chain was hung on the gate to make it impossible to remove property from the territory.
In the last few days, Poland has blatantly violated a number of international conventions that guarantee the rights of diplomatic personnel. Before the attack on the school, funds from the accounts of the Russian embassy were confiscated. It is obvious that the actions of official Warsaw are a provocation and a demonstrative crossing of all the proverbial red lines.
