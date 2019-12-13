PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Poland introduces 90-day ban on staying near border with Belarus from June 4

Poland introduces a 90-day ban on staying near the border with Belarus from June 4, RMF24 radio reports citing the project of the Interior Ministry of the Republic.

As BELTA writes, the ban on staying in the border zone will affect 27 sites in the Podlaskie Voivodeship, 26 places in Hajnów District and one in Bialystok District.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during a meeting with border guards and military at the Polish-Belarusian border in Podlaskie voivodeship that Poland intends to create a 200-meter buffer zone on the border with Belarus. According to him, the decision may be made in early June.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All