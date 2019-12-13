PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Poland agrees to station German troops in its territory

NATO is seeking to strengthen its presence near the borders of Belarus. To increase the number of military contingent in the east, Warsaw agrees to the deployment of German troops on its territory, says the Polish Foreign Ministry. They are ready for any help from the alliance to strengthen the eastern flank. However, it is not specified what threat they are protecting themselves from.

At the same time, "Rzeczpospolita" informs that the Polish military-industrial complex has taken a course "to prepare for the war". For example, the factory in Bydgoszcz has increased TNT production to the maximum level; the Radomski arms factory is going to produce 100,000 rifles a year; and the howitzer and batterer factory has been instructed to double its deliveries in two years.

