PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Poland to maintain embargo on imports of Ukrainian grain

The embargo remains - Poland has decided not to abandon the ban on imports of Ukrainian grain, even if the EU imposes punitive sanctions against it. As stated by the Minister of Agriculture, otherwise the flow of grain from Ukraine will upset the balance in the local market of agricultural products.

Some deputies proposes to close agricultural market for Ukraine for 20 years after joining the EU. The official said that Ukrainian agriculture is dominated by 95 farms. These are holdings in whose hands half of the agricultural land in Ukraine.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All