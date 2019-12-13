3.40 RUB
Poland to create sapper battalion on border with Belarus and Russia
Poland intends to create a sapper battalion in the so-called Suwalki corridor. This was reported in the Ministry of defense of the country.
It is specified that the first soldiers will be invited to the new formation by the end of this year. The main task of the unit is called strengthening the eastern flank of the alliance.
The Suwałki Corridor is a section in the northeast of Poland, which is also adjacent to the Belarusian and Russian borders.
