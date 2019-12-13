EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Poland becomes major springboard for training Ukrainian troops

Polish authorities are ready to train Ukrainian troops even more actively in its territory. Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski confirmed the course of NATO to destroy security in the European region. According to him, NATO countries have decided to create a mission of the alliance in Ukraine. Allegedly, this will allow to better coordinate the forces of the military bloc with Ukrainian troops, as well as to increase the scale of training of the AFU soldiers. Poland has also become a major springboard for this.

