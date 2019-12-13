Poland curtails aid to Ukrainian refugees

Poland has decided to end aid to Ukrainian refugees. They will be allowed to stay in the country, but on other terms. The corresponding bill will be considered today by the lower house of Parliament. According to the newspaper "Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth", the key change will be the abolition of funding for food and accommodation of Ukrainians in 40 zlotys per day. In addition, the Polish authorities will have to solve another serious problem. Namely, the Ukrainian children who do not attend educational institutions. The authorities do not even have accurate data on their number