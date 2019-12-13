3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Poland suffers losses due to closure of Belarusian sky
The boomerang rule worked for Poland. The aviation industry of the country suffers serious losses after a number of European countries imposed a ban on flights over Belarus. Janusz Januszewski, the head of the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency, estimates losses of revenue at 3-5% of the usual profit. Bypassing the airspace of our country, a number of passenger lines have shifted north and no longer use the skies of Poland. That is the reverse side of the sanctions medal.
