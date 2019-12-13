Poland building up armament and military contingent near Belarusian borders, using the mythical aggressor as a cover - Why?

Poland continues to strengthen its military technical support and increase its military contingent on the border with Belarus. From November 6 to 9, another NATO exercise took place. Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, together with American and British soldiers, took part in it. A total of 22,000 soldiers participated in the PUMA-2022 exercise. For the media, they worked on the so-called defense of the eastern flank in case of an attack on Poland by Belarus. In fact, the situation looks diametrically opposite - they are preparing for an attack, but against whom, and most importantly, why? Because the West does not like the alliance between Russia and Belarus.