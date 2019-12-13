EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Poland imposed a state of emergency on the border with Belarus

Despite all appeals, Poland has imposed emergency conditions on the border with Belarus, the decree was signed by President Andrzej Duda. Thus, instead of helping refugees from third countries, Poland has banned public events in 183 settlements, where people, who are not local residents, including journalists will not be able to enter. Violators will face fines and even arrest. Thus, the authorities of the Western neighbor do everything to leave asylum seekers outside their country.

