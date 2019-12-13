Polish farmers intend to protest until April 30

The anger of Polish farmers is not dying down, they intend to extend their protest until April 30. On March 6, they promise to hold a demonstration in the capital, which will bring together tens of thousands of farmers from all over the country.

The Polish authorities are conducting behind-the-scenes negotiations with Kiev. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly reported that they have managed to achieve a breakthrough and settle the conflict. These statements turned out to be false: the country's losses are growing and are estimated at half a billion dollars.

All 6 checkpoints on the border of the two countries have been blocked. Rumors have emerged that people are allowed through the checkpoints for a bribe of 250 euros per car.