Polish farmers continue to fight Ukrainian dumping

Today, the checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border were unblocked for crossing by all types of transport. However, one restriction remained: Ukrainian trucks with grain should go through Poland only in transit and almost without stops.

The lifting of the blockade does not mean a softening of farmers' approaches (Poles continue to demand that the authorities protected the domestic market and banned cheap dumping from Ukraine). The other day, a warning blockade of highways took place in the country.

On May 10 (if the authorities do not take effective measures to help farmers), farmers promise to launch a nationwide protest.

