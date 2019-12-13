3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Polish farmers continue to fight Ukrainian dumping
Today, the checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border were unblocked for crossing by all types of transport. However, one restriction remained: Ukrainian trucks with grain should go through Poland only in transit and almost without stops.
The lifting of the blockade does not mean a softening of farmers' approaches (Poles continue to demand that the authorities protected the domestic market and banned cheap dumping from Ukraine). The other day, a warning blockade of highways took place in the country.
On May 10 (if the authorities do not take effective measures to help farmers), farmers promise to launch a nationwide protest.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All