Sometimes conversations do not help and people start using fists. Polish cargo carriers are outraged by the rude behavior of the Ukrainian diasporas.



They have been blocking traffic for a week and not letting trucks with Belarusian and Russian license plates. It's not just them, though. More details by Anastasia Benedysyuk



The situation on the Polish borderland, when they don’t let drivers pass, when they go out on the roadway, go nuts on cars and, which is quite wildly, get under the wheels – this is not a gesture of some kind of protest and a call "for worldwide peace". This a diversion.



"We're about to run out of everything. Our patience will soon run out. All have children. Everyone is thinking about how to feed them."



Preventing food from reaching the shelves in Russia and Belarus, preventing them from bringing salaries to their families, sending them into deficit - this is the primary goal of those who shout out loud.



Polish-Belarusian cordon. We can see not only a beautiful sunset, bust also long queues of trucks.



Queues of tens of kilometers. The picture is broadcast by a person who is good at taking photos. This is Zhenya Klimakin, deputy editor-in-chief of “New Poland”. He is Ukrainian. Almost every his post is a romanticization of the blockade.



On the first day of the protest, Poles came to the border, brought a large white canvas and started attaching it to a lantern. It's been hanging for 24 hours. No one understood why. Yesterday, Miroslav brought paint and invited activists to make a mural



This is a kind of creative intelligentsia. This is a wide space for self-actualization. Then you can say: "It was exhibited during the blockade of roads on the Polish-Belarusian border." I am talking about another prominent brush holder, a certain artist, according to the description of the profile.



He gives interviews, claims: art is a fighting tool. And, it seems, he is gathering an "army".



We are gathering 100 people in Warsaw who want to take part in the project in support of Ukraine. We can't say anything more yet, but we will do it on a large scale.



On a large scale and by visually peaceful means. Just look at those who are "on the front line", they say, "we are Ukrainians, and you are killing us." They smile and are quite happy. They just want to be spotted in a hot place.



I' m pointing to the right direction for the Russian trucks.



There' is another organizer of the blockade, Natalya Panchenko, in the photo.



Tomorrow, on April 2, at 2 p.m., she is going to call for French construction stores in Poland to be boycotted as well.



What's wrong with them?



They did not close their stores in Russia



Or maybe it is necessary to pack animals together with building materials? Advice from the media expert of the Institute of Mass Information Irina Zemlyana.



This is our principled position to let the trucks with animals pass. No other trucks will be passed.



Polish cargo carriers are also outraged by all this activity of the Ukrainian diasporas. The discontent is growing. And here is a horrific footage: Checkpoint "Kukuryki - Kozlovichi". This is a fight of Ukrainians and Poles.



The Association of Polish carriers came to oppose the Ukrainian "order" on the Polish border and their fierce desire to stop the flow of goods between Poland and Belarus. They are already outraged; they refuse to let in not only Belarusians and Russians, but also Poles. Just listen, they call these lands their home.



Nikita Mendkovich, political scientist (Russia):



The fact is that anti-Russian and anti-Belarusian measures hit ordinary people in Europe, including ordinary Polish carriers, but I repeat, we are talking about the fact that Western regimes are ready to sacrifice the interests of their people, because this is not a war with the government, not a political struggle against it, but a struggle against the national identity of Russia and Belarus.



It's really not about the military with weapons, these are ordinary people. It's just that according to the passport, they are not Poles or Ukrainians.



They have to take off their license plates to deliver the load. To stay alive, don't engage in dialogue. They've been under pressure for weeks.



They are exposed to pressure - "give up your language, your country."



Otherwise... We remember the murder of a Belarusian truck driver in Bologna, Italy, by 11 Ukrainians. Fortunately, it was fake, but the message speaks for itself.



Igor Demidovich, truck driver (Belarus):



They simply block the entrance to the terminal, stand, do not let the cars in. And they say that only Belarusian and Russian carriers should not go.



Vladimir Khodunov, truck driver (Russia):



Why do they make such beasts of themselves in Europe, why? I have wondered for long. You watch TV and you just get stunned. The guys in the group write that one driver had his tires cut, and the other had his trailer unhooked. Well, what are we guilty of? We want to earn, we want to feed the family.



The road is always the rules. Drivers have their own ethics, gestures.



The most coarse language today is too mild to describe what they have to face in Poland.



We've started using the word "Nazism" so often, but if it's on the road, it's pure.



Somebody abroad really doesn't want the traffic to be two-way.



But after all, if necessary, and we can also point in one particular direction.

