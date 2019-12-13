3.42 RUB
Polish human rights activists release data on terrible situation in buffer zone
According to the “Border Group” and the EU Monitoring Association, the humanitarian crisis is in full swing. More than 7 and a half thousand migrants have already turned to human rights activists for support. 653 people have reported violence by Polish security services. Medical assistance has been provided to 261 people, including women and children. 2,800 cases of pushing refugees from Poland to Belarus have been recorded. And the worst thing is that from August 21 to December 2023, 72 people died on the border in this very, as they try to call it in Poland, “buffer zone”. And this is only a small part of the very scanty official data.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva good health and inexhaustible energy, and the Brazilian people peace and prosperity.
