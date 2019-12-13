Polish portal Interia reports that the birth rate in Ukraine continues to fall rapidly, writes RIA Novosti with reference to the publication in the edition.

"Ukraine is disappearing before our eyes. The birth rate is now lower than at the peak of the pandemic," the publication said.

According to Interia, in the first six months of 2024, only one newborn passed for every three deaths. At the same time, the lowest birth rate is noted in Chernigov and Sumy regions, and the highest mortality - in Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions.