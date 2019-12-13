3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Polish government security center launches website with tips on preparing for war
Poland continues to fuel war hysteria. Their government security center launched a website with advice on preparing for war. For example, citizens are offered to collect a backpack in case of evacuation. It should contain a battery-operated radio, flashlight, compass, food for two days, protective masks and other survival items.
Poles are scared of chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear dangers via an Internet resource. All recommendations are urged to be shared with loved ones.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All