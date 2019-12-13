EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Polish-Ukrainian conflict - United States waiting for explanations from Poland

The conflict between Warsaw and Kiev has not gone unnoticed in the United States. Washington requires from Poland explanations about the termination of support for Ukraine, informs "Bloomberg". A Pentagon spokesman told the agency that the disagreements between the countries have not yet led to the "cracks" in the alliance that sponsors Ukraine. At the same time, Warsaw's specific position has become unclear.

Meanwhile, Poland and Ukraine continue to exchange sharp remarks. Thus, the Polish Prime Minister demanded from Zelensky that he never insulted Poles, "as he did recently during his speech at the UN." According to Morawiecki, the people of the country will not allow such a thing. And it is his duty to protect Poland's good name.

