Poles do not want war, says human rights activist
Polish citizens are not willing to go to war with Russia and Belarus, unlike the authorities, which purposefully form a distorted picture of what's happening in the region in the minds of their people. This was stated by Polish human rights activist Martin Mikolajek on air of Radio Sputnik.
Martin Mikolajek, Polish human rights defender:
Last year there was a poll in the country where 30% of Poles said directly that in case of mobilization and conflict with Russia they are ready to flee to another country - to the West or to Belarus, where one can go without a visa, just to avoid being mobilized. I believe that Poles are not currently willing to fight with Russia, to go to the front for the sake of some other people's interests.
According to the human rights activist, the attitude towards Ukrainian refugees in Poland has changed noticeably. Poles themselves began to come to rallies more often and openly protest against the policy of the Polish authorities with regard to the Ukrainian conflict.
