Polish citizens are not willing to go to war with Russia and Belarus, unlike the authorities, which purposefully form a distorted picture of what's happening in the region in the minds of their people. This was stated by Polish human rights activist Martin Mikolajek on air of Radio Sputnik.

Last year there was a poll in the country where 30% of Poles said directly that in case of mobilization and conflict with Russia they are ready to flee to another country - to the West or to Belarus, where one can go without a visa, just to avoid being mobilized. I believe that Poles are not currently willing to fight with Russia, to go to the front for the sake of some other people's interests.