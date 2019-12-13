Poles support shooting of migrants

Frightening data from a social survey: the majority of Poles are in favor of giving law enforcers the right to unrestricted use of weapons against border violators. 58% of respondents unequivocally support the idea, 28% - rather support. Obviously, now the authorities will not hesitate to give the military carte blanche to fire on migrants. At the moment 4 episodes related to the use of weapons at the border are being investigated: one last year, three recent ones. In all cases, the soldiers who opened fire were in no danger: characteristically, only one episode was still charged. In general, even now for shooting at migrants, the security forces face almost nothing: now, with the support of the people, the military can authorize anything.