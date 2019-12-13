The hysteria of the Polish authorities near the eastern borders of the EU is a controversial topic not only in Brussels, but in the streets of Warsaw as well. Yesterday, there was a protest against the construction of a fence on the border with Belarus. Citizens said that the company engaged in the construction of the fence is closely connected with the company of Duda-Morawiecki. They believe that what is happening is an attempt of the authorities to do their business at the expense of the budget, as well as to distract the attention of ordinary Poles from the genocide of refugees, sanctioned by the upper echelons of power. Yesterday, soldier Emil Czeczko confessed that up to 700 refugees could have been killed on the Polish border. Before this, the firing squad was drugged with alcohol and sent on hunting trips. The International Court of Justice in The Hague accepted the application of the migrant genocide in Poland.