Poles against construction of wall on border with Belarus
The hysteria of the Polish authorities near the eastern borders of the EU is a controversial topic not only in Brussels, but in the streets of Warsaw as well. Yesterday, there was a protest against the construction of a fence on the border with Belarus. Citizens said that the company engaged in the construction of the fence is closely connected with the company of Duda-Morawiecki. They believe that what is happening is an attempt of the authorities to do their business at the expense of the budget, as well as to distract the attention of ordinary Poles from the genocide of refugees, sanctioned by the upper echelons of power. Yesterday, soldier Emil Czeczko confessed that up to 700 refugees could have been killed on the Polish border. Before this, the firing squad was drugged with alcohol and sent on hunting trips. The International Court of Justice in The Hague accepted the application of the migrant genocide in Poland.
Europeans outraged by sanctions that put pressure on Belarus and Russia
The pro-Belarusian sentiment is growing in Europe. The Europeans are outraged by the sanctions, which put pressure on Belarus and Russia. This is the opinion expressed by the experts of the Editors' Club. Moreover, only thanks to the balanced policy of Minsk and Moscow, the region has not flared up like a powder keg. The participants of the program also commented on the press-conference of Emil Czeczko. The former Polish military officer revealed the truth about what was happening on the border between Belarus and Poland.
