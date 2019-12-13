PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Poles can enter Belarus without visas at all border crossings

Given the high demand for the Belarusian visa-free travel, the leadership of Belarus has decided to allow visa-free entry for Polish citizens at all Belarusian checkpoints on the border with the EU.

The innovation will be valid from 00:00 on March 2 to December 31 inclusive. More than 27 thousand Polish citizens have come to Belarus since the visa-free travels for Poles was introduced.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All