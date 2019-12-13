Poles are outraged by Warsaw's spending on Kiev regime

Yet, such "neighborliness" is already causing discontent among ordinary Poles. The fact is that Ukrainian refugees are used to come to Poland for help in the amount of 500 zlotys, and then return to their homeland. And there are already one and a half million such dependents. The influx of such "guests", financial aid to Kiev, and flooding of the Polish market with products from Ukraine undermine the stability of the country - the chairman of the Polish Peasants' Party sounds the alarm. However, soon there will be parliamentary elections in Poland and the current regime will have to answer.