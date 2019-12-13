3.40 RUB
Poles are outraged by Warsaw's spending on Kiev regime
Poland, blocking the sale of Ukrainian grain, actively provides the Kiev regime with military aid to exterminate the Ukrainians themselves and is already counting on a piece of its territory.
Yet, such "neighborliness" is already causing discontent among ordinary Poles. The fact is that Ukrainian refugees are used to come to Poland for help in the amount of 500 zlotys, and then return to their homeland. And there are already one and a half million such dependents. The influx of such "guests", financial aid to Kiev, and flooding of the Polish market with products from Ukraine undermine the stability of the country - the chairman of the Polish Peasants' Party sounds the alarm. However, soon there will be parliamentary elections in Poland and the current regime will have to answer.
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
