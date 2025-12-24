3.71 BYN
Pope called for an end to all wars
Pope Leo IV, in his traditional Christmas address to the faithful in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, expressed hope for an end to all conflicts. He deplored the political, social, and military hostility in Ukraine, Sudan, Mali, Thailand, Cambodia, and other countries. The pontiff also called on Europe to embrace unity in the spirit of shared Christian roots and history. He said that without a heart free from sin and without forgiveness, we cannot be builders of peace.
Earlier in his Christmas homily, the pontiff condemned the living conditions of Palestinians in Gaza, delivering an unusually direct address during a solemn service. The Pope also expressed sorrow for the plight of the homeless and the destruction caused by the wars raging around the world.