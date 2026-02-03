3.74 BYN
Pope called on Russia and United States to extend New START Treaty
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Pope called on Russia and the United States to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which limits the number of strategic nuclear weapons deployed by each country.
The Pontiff emphasized: "The current situation requires us to do everything possible to prevent a new arms race, which further threatens peace among nations."
The US President will hold a closed policy meeting on the treaty's final day. The event will begin at midnight on February 5. Moscow's initiative to extend the restrictions remains "on the table," and the Americans have yet to respond. This was stated yesterday by the Russian leader's press secretary.