Pope Francis calls for peace in Ukraine and other hot spots

"May the paths of peace be found!" - Pope Francis called on the world community, regardless of religion, to restore peace in Ukraine, the Palestinian territories and other hot spots.

He reminded that war is always a defeat. People are not born to kill, but to develop nations.

The Bishop of Rome warmly welcomed the audience participants, addressing in particular the youth, the sick, the elderly and newlyweds.