3.68 BYN
3.06 BYN
3.48 BYN
Pope Francis Passes Away at 89
Pope Francis Passes Away at 89news.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0aad9e03-4fa5-493a-a34f-52f0e75f2f5b/conversions/88a75e68-2c8d-45ce-95b3-712b13c22892-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0aad9e03-4fa5-493a-a34f-52f0e75f2f5b/conversions/88a75e68-2c8d-45ce-95b3-712b13c22892-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0aad9e03-4fa5-493a-a34f-52f0e75f2f5b/conversions/88a75e68-2c8d-45ce-95b3-712b13c22892-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0aad9e03-4fa5-493a-a34f-52f0e75f2f5b/conversions/88a75e68-2c8d-45ce-95b3-712b13c22892-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The world received the somber news: Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 89. This information has been reported by TASS, citing the press office of the Holy See.
"Dear brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the demise of our Holy Father Francis. Today at 07:35, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was devoted to the service of the Lord and His Church," read the statement by Cardinal Farrell.