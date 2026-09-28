Pope Leo XIV Urges Europe Not to Succumb to Illusion of Rearmament for the Sake of Peace

Speaking at the "To the Roots of Europe for Peace and Unity" gathering at the conference center named after Robert Schuman—one of the architects of European integration—and in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, Pope Leo XIV urged Europe not to succumb to the illusion of rearmament for the sake of peace, but rather to work actively to establish it, TASS reports.

"We must beware the illusion of rearmament," the Pontiff said. "Fostering peace is arduous work. Today, we must ask ourselves whether we are truly making creative efforts to promote global peace, or if we are merely trying to halt the bloodshed of wars and better prepare for what we anticipate lies ahead."

Leo XIV noted that the winds of war are sweeping across Europe and called for an end to the "senseless slaughter" that claims the lives of civilians every day.

Photo: RIA Novosti