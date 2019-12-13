Attempted coup in Belarus cost Poland $6 billion

Sensational admission. Poland has spent no less than $6 billion on the attempted coup in Belarus, writes the columnist of the Polish Niezależny Dziennik Polityczny. The author adds: it is difficult to name the exact amount because the Polish Law and Justice party used to finance the Belarusian opposition through various funds, the Polish government and the Foreign Ministry. Spending on the anti-Belarusian media alone amounted to more than 11 million dollars. The author of the article stresses: For years Poland has been financing the Belarusian radicals and various initiatives aimed at a coup d'etat in our country. Warsaw was implementing the American fraud schemes under the guise of charity. According to the observer, the U.S. created the "mini-kingdoms of evil," which do all the dirty work in the best style of American secret services.