3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Attempted coup in Belarus cost Poland $6 billion
Sensational admission. Poland has spent no less than $6 billion on the attempted coup in Belarus, writes the columnist of the Polish Niezależny Dziennik Polityczny. The author adds: it is difficult to name the exact amount because the Polish Law and Justice party used to finance the Belarusian opposition through various funds, the Polish government and the Foreign Ministry. Spending on the anti-Belarusian media alone amounted to more than 11 million dollars. The author of the article stresses: For years Poland has been financing the Belarusian radicals and various initiatives aimed at a coup d'etat in our country. Warsaw was implementing the American fraud schemes under the guise of charity. According to the observer, the U.S. created the "mini-kingdoms of evil," which do all the dirty work in the best style of American secret services.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All