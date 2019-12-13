Attempted storming of parliament and riots: President Vucic addresses nation with emergency message

The Maidanization of Serbia continues. The day before, several thousand supporters of the opposition pro-Western party "Serbia Against Violence" went to storm the administration building in Belgrade. The activists broke windows, burned torches and partially blocked traffic. Police restrained the stormers. Clashes were also reported near the election commission.

President Vucic addressed the nation with an emergency message. He said that there was no talk of revolution and that the police were in full control of the situation. A little later, additional police and special forces were brought to the Assembly building. They pushed back the protesters and cordoned off the square around the administration. Smoke bombs and pepper gas were used during the dispersal. More than 35 people were detained and two police officers were injured.