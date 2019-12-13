Russian Embassy: U.S. should admit defeat in Afghanistan and help

The Russian embassy in the US urged Washington to accept the defeat in the Afghan war and to help the nearly annihilated country as much as possible immediately. The American invasion plunged the Central Asian country into the abyss of a humanitarian catastrophe: during the years of the occupation at least 150 thousand people were killed there, of whom 50 thousand were civilians. Material assets worth trillions of dollars were destroyed. However, the current disasters in Afghanistan, famine, the uncontrolled spread of weapons, the growth of drug production may lead to even greater casualties, the Russian Embassy in Washington reminds.