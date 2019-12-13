Subpoena by mail and military ticket - scandalous law in Ukraine comes into force

A scandalous law on new rules concerning conscripts in Ukraine comes into force. So, all men from 18 to 60 years old must always carry a military ticket. Among other things, persons liable for conscription must have their data checked in military commissions within 60 days. The violators will face heavy fines. Military enlistment offices will now be able to issue summonses around the clock. Moreover, a document sent by mail is now considered to have been delivered even if the person is not at his place of residence. If a person refuses to receive a letter, he or she is also considered to have been notified.