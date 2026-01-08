Powerful Cyclone Goretti wreaks havoc in Europe, leaving thousands without power and heat

Europe is in a snowy bind: Powerful Cyclone Goretti is wreaking havoc, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and heat, while freezing temperatures paralyze transport. An Arctic front continues to batter Western Europe, causing record winds, snowfall, and widespread power outages.

In France, about 380,000 homes remain without power, and in the UK, more than 42,000. Up to 50 cm of snow fell in Scotland, and up to 30 cm in Wales and central England, leading to school closures and hundreds of flight cancellations.