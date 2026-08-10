Powerful Earthquake Strikes Colombia

A powerful earthquake struck western Colombia. The earthquake originated at a depth of over 100 km, and its magnitude, according to various estimates, ranged from 6.7 to 7.4.

The earthquake caused significant damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. Six regional airports were damaged and temporarily closed.

The earthquake's magnitude ranged from 6.7 to 7.4.

In the city of Cali, at least 20 buildings were destroyed, with people trapped under rubble. The tremors were also clearly felt in Ecuador and border areas of Venezuela. Emergency search operations are currently underway by rescuers and local residents. The exact number of casualties is still being determined, but media reports already indicate at least 20 deaths.

Authorities report there is no threat of a tsunami following the earthquake. A special headquarters has been established to effectively coordinate disaster relief efforts and aid to victims.