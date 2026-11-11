Robert Fico has declared that no one will blackmail him with the prospect of war, vowing to issue a counter-veto.

A genuine political revolt is brewing within the European Union: Prague and Bratislava have formed a united front against Berlin’s financial diktat. At a joint press conference, the Prime Ministers of Slovakia and the Czech Republic responded firmly to threats from the German Chancellor—who warned he would block the EU’s seven-year budget unless all member states were compelled to contribute to aid for Kyiv. Robert Fico stated that no one would blackmail him using the war, promising to impose a counter-veto on the EU-wide budget should Berlin attempt to force through an agreement for a new €70 billion loan.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

"I cannot shake the feeling that a significant portion of Ukraine’s political leadership is actually quite content with the current war. They want it. So, be my guest. Germany is a large country, certainly. But when it comes to the interests of the Slovak Republic, I couldn’t care less what Mr. Merz has to say. It doesn’t concern me in the slightest. I repeat: not a single cent—whether in the form of a loan or a grant. He claims he will block the budget—well, I can do that, too."

This move was fully supported by the Czech Prime Minister as well. Babiš pointed out that the vote of sovereign Czech Republic in the European Council carries exactly the same weight as that of the German Chancellor, and that Prague has already officially refused to guarantee loans for Ukraine.