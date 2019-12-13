PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Government still fails to solve farmers' problems - revolt in Moldova may erupt with renewed vigor

The farmers' revolt in Moldova may erupt with new force. Agrarians accused the government of failing to solve their problems with debts to banks. Earlier, a special commission was created against the background of farmers' discontent. However, only one meeting was held. And at present the authorities are not providing individual assistance to agrarians experiencing payment difficulties, as some state officials claim.

Farmers demand a moratorium on penalties on debts, as well as increased financial aid to the agro-complex, which suffered from the drought and lower grain prices.

