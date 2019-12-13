3.42 RUB
Ruling elites of EU countries failing - what is happening in France after the elections to the European Parliament
The results of the elections to the European Parliament made the presidents who lost to the right-wing parties, seriously alarmed. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron is even considering resigning as head of state in the event of a right-wing victory in the local general elections. After the dissolution of the National Assembly, early voting is scheduled for June 30.
Also, the still incumbent French President accepted the resignation of the government of his party “Renaissance” led by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.
Marine Le Pen, leader of the Rassemblement Nationale party (France):
“I think we have a historic opportunity to let the national camp get France back on track. We must unite - all those who disagree with Macron's policies.”
But it's not that simple. Experts predict: if Le Pen's “National Rally” wins early parliamentary elections and Macron appoints a prime minister from the extreme right, he will simply pin all the mistakes and all the socio-economic problems on them.
