Estonian businesses ask to be exempted from anti-Russian sanctions

Petition of 28 Estonian companies evidences, who the anti-Russian sanctions actually work against. They have applied to the government of the Baltic country with a request to be released from the EU restrictions against Russia, so that they could continue to import oil products. The Estonian state-owned railway corporation Operail and trader Trafigura are among the petitioned companies.

